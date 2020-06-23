All apartments in Highland Park
Highland Park, TX
4704 Abbott Avenue #118
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:20 PM

4704 Abbott Avenue #118

4704 Abbott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4704 Abbott Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Public Driving Directions: From Knox Street and Abbott go North just past Euclid. St. Charles Condominiums will be to the East (right)
Charming little condo located within Highland Park, with access to great schools in HPISD, parks, pool, and gated access to the Katy Trail. This two bedroom, one bathroom unit has been updated with all new bamboo flooring, new granite counter tops, and updated bathrooms. Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping centers and restaurants.
Public Driving Directions: From Knox Street and Abbott go North just past Euclid. St. Charles Condominiums will be to the East (right)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 have any available units?
4704 Abbott Avenue #118 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 have?
Some of 4704 Abbott Avenue #118's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Abbott Avenue #118 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 pet-friendly?
No, 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 offer parking?
No, 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 does not offer parking.
Does 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 have a pool?
Yes, 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 has a pool.
Does 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 have accessible units?
No, 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4704 Abbott Avenue #118 does not have units with air conditioning.
