11 Royal Oaks Boulevard
Last updated April 30 2020 at 11:51 AM

11 Royal Oaks Boulevard

11 Royal Oaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11 Royal Oaks Boulevard, Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lake Lewisville is right in your backyard! One story home with a fabulous open floorplan. Two master suites with walk in closets. Lots of storage and a separate storage building. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances Walk out on your deck to enjoy the view and large backyard with access to Lake Lewisville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard have any available units?
11 Royal Oaks Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hickory Creek, TX.
What amenities does 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard have?
Some of 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11 Royal Oaks Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hickory Creek.
Does 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

