Lake Lewisville is right in your backyard! One story home with a fabulous open floorplan. Two master suites with walk in closets. Lots of storage and a separate storage building. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances Walk out on your deck to enjoy the view and large backyard with access to Lake Lewisville.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard have any available units?
11 Royal Oaks Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hickory Creek, TX.
What amenities does 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard have?
Some of 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Royal Oaks Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11 Royal Oaks Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.