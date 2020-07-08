11 Royal Oaks Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lake Lewisville is right in your backyard! One story home with a fabulous open floorplan. Two master suites with walk in closets. Lots of storage and a separate storage building. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances Walk out on your deck to enjoy the view and large backyard with access to Lake Lewisville.