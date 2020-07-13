Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 AM

62 Apartments for rent in Hewitt, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hewitt apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
978 Parkview Circle
978 Parkview Circle, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1371 sqft
978 Parkview Circle Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
1333 Radisson
1333 Radisson Drive, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
1333 Radisson - Single Family Home for Lease in Hewitt. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Formal Dinning Office 2 Car Garage with Opener Single Family Home Privacy fenced backyard Yard Maintenance Included. Sprinkler system in front and backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
1002 Parkview Circle
1002 Parkview Cir, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1371 sqft
1002 Parkview Circle Available 07/24/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
411 N Old Temple Rd
411 N Old Temple Rd, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 411 N Old Temple Rd in Hewitt. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
217 Monterrey Dr.
217 Monterrey Drive, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1586 sqft
217 Monterrey - Midway ISD - Great 3/2 with 2 Car Attached Garage. This home has been completely updated and ready for move in. Large Back Yard and Patio Area. Midway ISD. You will fall in love when you walk in. NO PETS ALLOWED (RLNE2333325)

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
921 Vanessa
921 Vanessa Dr, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1206 sqft
Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, and a carport. This property is located in a very nice and quiet neighborhood with easy access to highway 84 and is located in the Midway ISD school district.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
832 Chambers Creek Circle
832 Chambers Creek Cir, Hewitt, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
947 sqft
832 Chambers Creek Circle Available 07/15/20 Chambers Creek Condos - Conveniently located near Sun Valley Blvd off Bagby, this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is situated on a private cul-de-sac.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
212 Cross Country
212 Cross Country Drive, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1503 sqft
212 Cross Country Available 08/11/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hewitt
216 Cross Country
216 Cross Country Drive, Hewitt, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1482 sqft
216 Cross Country Available 08/11/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
15 Units Available
West Waco
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1261 sqft
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
1 of 39

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
West Waco
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Waco
1609 Breezy Dr.
1609 Breezy Drive, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
964 sqft
1609 Breezy Dr. Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property has carpet throughout, appliances included, and carport.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3132 Silver Saddle Drive
3132 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1670 sqft
3132 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener (2 car max at this property) Single Family Home Midway ISD Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Waco
1304 Fort Collins
1304 Fort Collins Drive, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2455 sqft
1304 Fort Collins Available 08/15/20 Executive Home for Lease - Beautiful executive home in Western Ridge! Open floor plan with four bedrooms and three baths, plus extra dining area or office. Stained concrete floors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9212 Royal Lane
9212 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1427 sqft
9212 Royal Lane Available 07/17/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9103 Royal Lane
9103 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
9103 Royal Lane Available 07/16/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3104 Silver Saddle Drive
3104 Silver Saddle Drive, Robinson, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1778 sqft
3104 Silver Saddle - Single Family Homes for Lease in Surrey Village. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car Garage with opener 2 vehicle max at this property Single Family Home Privacy fenced backyard Sprinkler system in front and backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
736 Paso Fino Street
736 Paso Fino St, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1420 sqft
Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
West Waco
1413 Chapel Creek
1413 Chapel Creek Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1044 sqft
Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
West Waco
2212 Century
2212 Century Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1281 sqft
2212 Century Available 04/15/20 3 bdr House in Midway ISD! - 3 bdr/2ba home off of Panther Way in Hewitt! (RLNE4340046)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3036 Andalusian Ln
3036 Andalusian Lane, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1695 sqft
3036 Andalusian Ln Available 08/23/20 3-Bedroom in MISD - Midway ISD home with raised ceilings in the living area, formal dining which could be used as a study, and a breakfast nook off the kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9112 Woodgate Circle East
9112 Woodgate Circle East, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
1171 sqft
Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive. DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3001 Clydesdale Way
3001 Clydesdale Way, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1432 sqft
3001 Clydesdale Way Available 08/15/20 Surrey Ridge Duplex - 3 bedroom duplex in Surrey Ridge! (RLNE3759989)
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Kendrick
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hewitt, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hewitt apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

