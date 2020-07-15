Apartment List
308 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Helotes, TX

Finding an apartment in Helotes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Helotes
11206 Burnt Sienna
11206 Burnt Sienna, Helotes, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
3390 sqft
11206 Burnt Sienna - First time Rental Must See! Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with game room located in beautiful Hearthstone subdivision. Home sits on a gorgeous 3/4 acre lot with mature trees.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Helotes
14301 Marin Hollow Drive
14301 Marin Hollow, Helotes, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
4300 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious home, 4 acre lot, gorgeous view! - Property Id: 108659 Spacious home on 4 acre lot with gorgeous view. Large master bedroom and plenty of sleeping options with 5+ bedrooms, including upstairs suite. Two fireplaces.
Results within 1 mile of Helotes
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
8 Units Available
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1712 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1988 sqft
Near Steubing Elementary School. Beautiful finishes including granite countertops, updated appliances and washer/dryer hookup. On-site amenities offer a playground, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
21 Units Available
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home-like apartment community features designer touches like farm sinks, a resort-like pool, intrusion alarms and a dog-grooming station. In Northwest San Antonio near the Loop. I-10 and Hwy 16 gets you to downtown within minutes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
24 Units Available
College Park
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$844
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
968 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.  Please schedule yours today! Come home to stylish design and lush surroundings at Montecito.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
33 Units Available
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1191 sqft
Champions Gate Apartments is conveniently located at 12639 S. Hausman Rd in San Antonio, TX and offers quick and easy access to some of San Antonio's premier shopping and dining experiences at the upscale Shops at La Cantera.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
10 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community grounds include park, lake, gym, pool and business center. Near San Antonio city attractions, University of Texas and Lackland Air force Base.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch
8815 Gustine Dr
8815 Gustine Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1991 sqft
8815 Gustine Dr Available 08/07/20 Updated & impeccably kept open floorplan w/ high ceilings - Updated & impeccably kept open floorplan w/ high ceilings, gorgeous tilework in all areas except bedrooms, plantation shutters & ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Braun's Farm
9839 ADDERSLEY DR
9839 Addersley Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1891 sqft
This home has been updated and shows like new. New Interior/Exterior paint, New laminate flooring in the living area, New carpet upstairs, updated bathrooms. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included! Huge walk-in closet in Master Bedroom.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
9135 Dublin Moor
9135 Dublin Moor, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1644 sqft
9135 Dublin Moor Available 07/24/20 Charming 4 Bed/2.5 Bath home in Hills of Shaenfield - Charming 4 Bed/2.5 Bath home features 1644 sq ft generous living space. Entry way opens up to a Large Living Room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
16815 Pescador
16815 Pescador, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2800 sqft
Beautiful European Villa- 2800 sq. ft., multiple levels, located atop a hill overlooking San Antonio. This unique home is located in San Antonio Ranch.  It is close to shopping outlets and restaurants.

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
5511 Cross Pond
5511 Cross Pond, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2036 sqft
5511 Cross Pond Available 08/03/20 Solar powered 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Helotes
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
31 Units Available
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$985
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,152
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1328 sqft
Modern and sleek. Just off the freeway. Master suites with walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic on-site amenities, including concierge services, grill area and community garden. New construction.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
39 Units Available
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1305 sqft
Eco-friendly community with easy access to I-10. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with hardwood cabinetry and bedrooms with ceiling fans. Select apartments boast large balconies and Hill Country views. On-site pool with swim-up bar.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
28 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1059 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
26 Units Available
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1355 sqft
Prestigious community with large pool and sundeck. Energy-efficient appliances, comfortable layouts and high-end finishes throughout. Resort-style community minutes from area trails and restaurants. Trendy community with area shops and theaters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
32 Units Available
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
941 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are minutes from shopping, dining, recreation. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, volleyball court, fitness center, walking trails, bbq/grill area, business center. Access to Anderson Loop.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
29 Units Available
Friedrich Wilderness
Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,116
1567 sqft
Situated west of I-10. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, plank floors and quartz counters. On-site dual-level fitness center, poolside outdoor kitchen, social lounge, and rooftop terrace with Hill Country views.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
53 Units Available
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with easy access to 10 and Loop 1604 with nearby shopping and dining. Luxury granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances with premier amenities including a pool, coffee bar, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Birdsong at Alamo Ranch
12130 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,309
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Birdsong’s distinctive rental community has a warm, sociable energy that touches every acre, with collections of modern two-story farmhouse cottages and single family homes surrounding shared green spaces.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
28 Units Available
Fifty02 Westover Hills
5002 Wiseman Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fifty02 Westover Hills in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
22 Units Available
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1275 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
22 Units Available
Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1362 sqft
This hip community is just a short drive to Sea World and the Ingram Park Mall. Community features include a cyber caf̩, resort-style pool and a dog park. Apartments include gourmet kitchens and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Braun's Farm
Park at Braun Station Apartments
9603 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1190 sqft
Newly renovated units in community that offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and online payment portal. Situated conveniently on Route 16 and across the street from O.P Schnabel Park. Several restaurants just south on 16.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Helotes, TX

Finding an apartment in Helotes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

