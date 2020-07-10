/
apartments with washer dryer
153 Apartments for rent in Helotes, TX with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Helotes
10928 Parrigin Rd
10928 Parrigin Road, Helotes, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
All utilities (electricity, water and cable) included in this 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the desirable neighborhood of Helotes Ranch Acres! Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and microwave. Separate dining room and living room.
1 Unit Available
Helotes
14301 Marin Hollow Drive
14301 Marin Hollow, Helotes, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
4300 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious home, 4 acre lot, gorgeous view! - Property Id: 108659 Spacious home on 4 acre lot with gorgeous view. Large master bedroom and plenty of sleeping options with 5+ bedrooms, including upstairs suite. Two fireplaces.
Results within 1 mile of Helotes
11 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1175 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community grounds include park, lake, gym, pool and business center. Near San Antonio city attractions, University of Texas and Lackland Air force Base.
1 Unit Available
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch
8806 Imperial Cross
8806 Imperial Cross, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2138 sqft
You'll love the new wood laminate flooring in this beautiful one story featuring an open and inviting family room with corner fireplace and art niche. Island kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooking, and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
Braun's Farm
9839 ADDERSLEY DR
9839 Addersley Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1891 sqft
This home has been updated and shows like new. New Interior/Exterior paint, New laminate flooring in the living area, New carpet upstairs, updated bathrooms. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included! Huge walk-in closet in Master Bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Helotes
30 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1059 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
27 Units Available
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1355 sqft
Prestigious community with large pool and sundeck. Energy-efficient appliances, comfortable layouts and high-end finishes throughout. Resort-style community minutes from area trails and restaurants. Trendy community with area shops and theaters.
30 Units Available
Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1362 sqft
This hip community is just a short drive to Sea World and the Ingram Park Mall. Community features include a cyber caf̩, resort-style pool and a dog park. Apartments include gourmet kitchens and granite countertops.
135 Units Available
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1092 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only)( and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
26 Units Available
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1150 sqft
Located near the Government Canyon State Natural Area. Recently renovated luxury complex boasts hardwood floors, air conditioning, walk-in closets and built-in fireplace. Amenities feature pool, playground and internet cafe. Close to Anderson Loop Freeway.
37 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$840
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
52 Units Available
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with easy access to 10 and Loop 1604 with nearby shopping and dining. Luxury granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances with premier amenities including a pool, coffee bar, and dog park.
23 Units Available
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1275 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
18 Units Available
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$938
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1104 sqft
The East Charles William Anderson Loop provides easy access to entertainment, dining and shopping options. Apartments in this pet-friendly community have 9-foot ceilings and private balconies. Community features include a fitness center and coffee bar.
26 Units Available
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1193 sqft
Located near Interstate 10 close to the University of Texas at San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta. Pet-friendly apartment community amenities include dog park and basketball court. Recently renovated units feature dishwashers and walk-in closets.
36 Units Available
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1305 sqft
Eco-friendly community with easy access to I-10. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with hardwood cabinetry and bedrooms with ceiling fans. Select apartments boast large balconies and Hill Country views. On-site pool with swim-up bar.
37 Units Available
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$995
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1328 sqft
Modern and sleek. Just off the freeway. Master suites with walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic on-site amenities, including concierge services, grill area and community garden. New construction.
46 Units Available
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,017
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1369 sqft
Located just off I-10, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature high ceilings, full size washer/dryer, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community has a jogging trail, two pools and a pet park.
30 Units Available
Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury complex in northwest San Antonio. Each bright and spacious apartment has high ceilings and expansive windows. Easy access to the West Loop 1604. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and business center.
20 Units Available
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,325
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1419 sqft
A selection of one, two and three bedrooms. Amenities include granite countertops, faux wood blinds, ceramic tile bathrooms, custom cabinetry, a state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
37 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Sit back and relax in style in your beautiful home at Azul. Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are offered for your consideration.
1 Unit Available
Alamo Farmsteads
6003 MacGregor Way
6003 Macgregor Way, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1492 sqft
Retreat at Glen Heather"**Superb location in the Medical Center**Townhouse is situated on a Cul de Sac for Extra Privacy**Small Community with Lots of Trees**Home features an Eat in Kitchen**New Washer and Dryer**Separate Dining**Family Room with a
1 Unit Available
Eckhert Crossing
6222 Cypress Circle
6222 Cypress Circle, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1550 sqft
Location, location, location! Safe, Quiet, Cozy and tucked-away - This Home is in a neighborhood in the medical center area. The area is also in the center with easy access to all sides of the city.
1 Unit Available
Alamo Farmsteads
7026 Mary Todd
7026 Mary Todd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2334 sqft
7026 Mary Todd Available 09/15/20 7026 Mary Todd - Wonderful RENTAL conveniently located off Abe Lincoln! Easy access to major employers, shopping, restaurants, NISD schools, and MORE! Open, flexible floor plan with multiple living and eating areas.
