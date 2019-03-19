11911 GHOSTBRIDGE

Amenities
Pool service by owner, offers abundance of space, designed for comfortable living in gated community outside 1604. 300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required. App fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. App & Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools. Applicants please verity HOA amenities.