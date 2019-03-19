All apartments in Helotes
Find more places like 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Helotes, TX
/
11911 GHOSTBRIDGE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11911 GHOSTBRIDGE

11911 Ghostbridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11911 Ghostbridge, Helotes, TX 78023
Helotes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pool service by owner, offers abundance of space, designed for comfortable living in gated community outside 1604. 300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required. App fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. App & Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools. Applicants please verity HOA amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE have any available units?
11911 GHOSTBRIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Helotes, TX.
Is 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
11911 GHOSTBRIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE is pet friendly.
Does 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE offers parking.
Does 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE have a pool?
Yes, 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE has a pool.
Does 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE have accessible units?
No, 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11911 GHOSTBRIDGE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University