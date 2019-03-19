All apartments in Heath
1815 Morrish Lane
1815 Morrish Lane

1815 Morrish Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Morrish Lane, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful custom 4 bedroom, 4 bath, with 2 car front entry garage, two living and two dining, large study on second floor, with in ground pool in private back yard.

Master bath has garden tub, separate vanities and sep shower.

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Morrish Lane have any available units?
1815 Morrish Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 1815 Morrish Lane have?
Some of 1815 Morrish Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Morrish Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Morrish Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Morrish Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Morrish Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Morrish Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Morrish Lane offers parking.
Does 1815 Morrish Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Morrish Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Morrish Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1815 Morrish Lane has a pool.
Does 1815 Morrish Lane have accessible units?
No, 1815 Morrish Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Morrish Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Morrish Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Morrish Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 Morrish Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

