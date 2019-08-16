All apartments in Haslet
Find more places like 1716 Rio Penasco Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haslet, TX
/
1716 Rio Penasco Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:15 PM

1716 Rio Penasco Drive

1716 Rio Penasco Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1716 Rio Penasco Dr, Haslet, TX 76052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful house to call your home. Hand scraped wood floors, plantation shutters, corner lot. wonderful breeze on the back patio for sitting out to relax. 3 bedrooms, master is at back of house and other two are in the middle of the house. Very open feel with great kitchen and granite topped island to sit for breakfast.Los Alamos floor plan from D R Horton builder. 18 inch tile in all wet areas. Front room can be a study or den or a second living. 3 pools in subdivision, multiple sports fields, miles of
walking trails,plus 200 acres of of parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Rio Penasco Drive have any available units?
1716 Rio Penasco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haslet, TX.
What amenities does 1716 Rio Penasco Drive have?
Some of 1716 Rio Penasco Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Rio Penasco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Rio Penasco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Rio Penasco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Rio Penasco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haslet.
Does 1716 Rio Penasco Drive offer parking?
No, 1716 Rio Penasco Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1716 Rio Penasco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Rio Penasco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Rio Penasco Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1716 Rio Penasco Drive has a pool.
Does 1716 Rio Penasco Drive have accessible units?
No, 1716 Rio Penasco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Rio Penasco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Rio Penasco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Rio Penasco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Rio Penasco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRoanoke, TXHaltom City, TXFlower Mound, TX
Hurst, TXSouthlake, TXRichland Hills, TXAzle, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXBenbrook, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXKrum, TXDecatur, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District