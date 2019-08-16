1716 Rio Penasco Drive

Amenities

Beautiful house to call your home. Hand scraped wood floors, plantation shutters, corner lot. wonderful breeze on the back patio for sitting out to relax. 3 bedrooms, master is at back of house and other two are in the middle of the house. Very open feel with great kitchen and granite topped island to sit for breakfast.Los Alamos floor plan from D R Horton builder. 18 inch tile in all wet areas. Front room can be a study or den or a second living. 3 pools in subdivision, multiple sports fields, miles of

walking trails,plus 200 acres of of parks!