9889 Cypresswood

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool coffee bar

APARTMENT AMENITIES



Once inside, you wont want to leave.

Abundant closets, hip art niches, black appliances, everything you want these floor plans have it all.



Crown Moldings in living and dining areas

Full Size Washer & Dryers

Built-in Computer Niches

Archways

Walk-in Showers (in select apartments)

Ceiling Fans with Lights in all Living Rooms and Bedrooms

Black Whirlpool Appliances

Private Patios & Balconies

Art Niches (in select apartments)

Ceramic Tile entries, kitchens, baths

Abundant Closets

Built-In Bookcases (in select apartments)

Detached Garages and Carports



COMMUNITY FEATURES



Life is meant for living, and The Lakes at Cypresswood provides plenty of opportunities for fun, fitness and relaxation



10,000 square foot clubhouse (Thats huge)

From foosball to big screen tvs to a fitness center with Precor treadmills, elliptical cross trainers and stationary & free weights, this place has it all. Plus if youve got that not quite so energetic feeling, you can lounge around and surf the web from the outside veranda complete with fireplace. Sweet.



Virtual Golf. A Michael Stevens Interests signature, you can play Pebble Beach, Pine Hurst #2 and more from the convenience of the clubhouse. Incredible.



Not one, but two pools. Complete with beach walk in, tanning shelves and pool volleyball. When youre done splashing, hang out at the poolside fireplace. Makes going to the pool a whole lot more interesting.



But wait, theres more.



Unbelievable fitness center

Sports Room

Coffee Bar

Wi-Fi Access

BBQ Grills

Ponds with sitting areas

Picnic areas

Media Library with DVD Center

Shuffle Board