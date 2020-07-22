9806 Gold Cup Way

Amenities

This Beautiful & Spacious Home, located in Steeplechase, & zoned to desirable Cypress Fairbanks School District, has EVERYTHING one could want...and MORE!! Features include: Open Concept Family Room & Island Kitchen with stainless appliances (refrigerator included), granite counters & tile back splash, Massive Dining Room, to accommodate loved ones, during those special occasions, Formal Living Room, Luxurious Master, with Spa-Like Custom Shower & Double Vanities, Lush Curb Appeal, & Large Covered Patio. As if that's not enough, this lovely home is also appointed with Crown Molding, High Ceilings, & Wood, Tile, & Laminate Flooring, throughout!