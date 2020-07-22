All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9806 Gold Cup Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9806 Gold Cup Way
Last updated March 20 2020 at 5:36 PM

9806 Gold Cup Way

9806 Gold Cup Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9806 Gold Cup Way, Harris County, TX 77065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This Beautiful & Spacious Home, located in Steeplechase, & zoned to desirable Cypress Fairbanks School District, has EVERYTHING one could want...and MORE!! Features include: Open Concept Family Room & Island Kitchen with stainless appliances (refrigerator included), granite counters & tile back splash, Massive Dining Room, to accommodate loved ones, during those special occasions, Formal Living Room, Luxurious Master, with Spa-Like Custom Shower & Double Vanities, Lush Curb Appeal, & Large Covered Patio. As if that's not enough, this lovely home is also appointed with Crown Molding, High Ceilings, & Wood, Tile, & Laminate Flooring, throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9806 Gold Cup Way have any available units?
9806 Gold Cup Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9806 Gold Cup Way have?
Some of 9806 Gold Cup Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9806 Gold Cup Way currently offering any rent specials?
9806 Gold Cup Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9806 Gold Cup Way pet-friendly?
No, 9806 Gold Cup Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9806 Gold Cup Way offer parking?
Yes, 9806 Gold Cup Way offers parking.
Does 9806 Gold Cup Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9806 Gold Cup Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9806 Gold Cup Way have a pool?
No, 9806 Gold Cup Way does not have a pool.
Does 9806 Gold Cup Way have accessible units?
No, 9806 Gold Cup Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9806 Gold Cup Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9806 Gold Cup Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9806 Gold Cup Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9806 Gold Cup Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX 77006
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St
Houston, TX 77079
Monticello Square
5312 Clarewood Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77099
San Brisas
2020 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Bay Meadows
17201 Blackhawk Blvd
Friendswood, TX 77546
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Altmonte
10925 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine