Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

GREAT STARTER HOME. COVERED WALKWAY TO THE FRONT DOOR.ALL NEW WOOD/LAMINATE FLOORING IN LIVING, DINING, AND BEDROOMS.HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED.LOVELY KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MOSAIC BACKSPLASH, BLACK APPLIANCES AND GORGEOUS CHERRY WOOD CABINETS WITH HARDWARE.IT OPENS UP TO THE LIVING/DINING ROOMS WITH A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.UPDATED SECONDARY BATH WITH RECENT VANITY.MASTER BATH HAS A STANDING SHOWER.HUGE BACKYARD FOR THE KIDS TO PLAY OR JUST RELAX AFTER A HARDS DAYS WORK.