Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Very affordable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom gem zoned for Klein ISD. It has high ceilings, a cozy house you will be glad to call home. A very generous backyard for entertainment will create wonderful memories. The photos do not do justice to the this property. Must see! You will not be disappointed! All room dimensions are approximate. Please measure if important.