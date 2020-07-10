9511 Stone Castle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

Welcome home to 9511 Stone Castle Dr. Houston, TX 77064 located in the wonderful Stonebridge Village subdivision! This home features a spacious living room with with gaslog fireplace. One downstairs bedroom can substitute as an office as it has double doors or a mother-in-law room with private bathroom or a playroom. Large dining room great for hosting family gatherings or entertaining guests. Island Kitchen features new granite countertops, cabinet storage, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful tile backsplash. Grand master suite with lots of natural light. Master en suite bath features dual vanities, whirlpool tub and walk-in shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms! Large gameroom upstairs could be used as additional bedroom.Easy care fenced back yard has an open patio for entertaining with fruit bearing plants. Energy efficient AC with low utility bills. Excellent location at West Rd and Beltway 8. Near Jersey Village schools. Short commute to downtown and airport.