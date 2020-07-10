All apartments in Harris County
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9511 Stone Castle Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

9511 Stone Castle Drive

9511 Stone Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9511 Stone Castle Drive, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to 9511 Stone Castle Dr. Houston, TX 77064 located in the wonderful Stonebridge Village subdivision! This home features a spacious living room with with gaslog fireplace. One downstairs bedroom can substitute as an office as it has double doors or a mother-in-law room with private bathroom or a playroom. Large dining room great for hosting family gatherings or entertaining guests. Island Kitchen features new granite countertops, cabinet storage, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful tile backsplash. Grand master suite with lots of natural light. Master en suite bath features dual vanities, whirlpool tub and walk-in shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms! Large gameroom upstairs could be used as additional bedroom.Easy care fenced back yard has an open patio for entertaining with fruit bearing plants. Energy efficient AC with low utility bills. Excellent location at West Rd and Beltway 8. Near Jersey Village schools. Short commute to downtown and airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9511 Stone Castle Drive have any available units?
9511 Stone Castle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9511 Stone Castle Drive have?
Some of 9511 Stone Castle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9511 Stone Castle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9511 Stone Castle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9511 Stone Castle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9511 Stone Castle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9511 Stone Castle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9511 Stone Castle Drive offers parking.
Does 9511 Stone Castle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9511 Stone Castle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9511 Stone Castle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9511 Stone Castle Drive has a pool.
Does 9511 Stone Castle Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 9511 Stone Castle Drive has accessible units.
Does 9511 Stone Castle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9511 Stone Castle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9511 Stone Castle Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9511 Stone Castle Drive has units with air conditioning.
