Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9315 Victory Canyon Lane

9315 Victory Canyon Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9315 Victory Canyon Ln, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Come HOME to MASTER PLANNED living at Lakes at Creekside! Amenities include fitness center, lakeside paths, eight lakes, pavilion, recreation center, pool & slides! This STUNNING like new home is DRENCHED in luxury -- Featuring OPEN family room with tile and high ceilings throughout! GOURMET granite island kitchen with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances & breakfast nook! PRIVATE master retreat with vaulted ceilings, dual vanity, framed mirrors, glass shower & WALK-IN closet with built-in shelving! Spacious secondary bedrooms, formal dining & mud room! RELAXING backyard with covered patio -- PERFECT for entertaining! Make the move today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9315 Victory Canyon Lane have any available units?
9315 Victory Canyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9315 Victory Canyon Lane have?
Some of 9315 Victory Canyon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9315 Victory Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9315 Victory Canyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9315 Victory Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9315 Victory Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9315 Victory Canyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9315 Victory Canyon Lane offers parking.
Does 9315 Victory Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9315 Victory Canyon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9315 Victory Canyon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9315 Victory Canyon Lane has a pool.
Does 9315 Victory Canyon Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 9315 Victory Canyon Lane has accessible units.
Does 9315 Victory Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9315 Victory Canyon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9315 Victory Canyon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9315 Victory Canyon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
