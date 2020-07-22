9315 Victory Canyon Lane

Amenities

Come HOME to MASTER PLANNED living at Lakes at Creekside! Amenities include fitness center, lakeside paths, eight lakes, pavilion, recreation center, pool & slides! This STUNNING like new home is DRENCHED in luxury -- Featuring OPEN family room with tile and high ceilings throughout! GOURMET granite island kitchen with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances & breakfast nook! PRIVATE master retreat with vaulted ceilings, dual vanity, framed mirrors, glass shower & WALK-IN closet with built-in shelving! Spacious secondary bedrooms, formal dining & mud room! RELAXING backyard with covered patio -- PERFECT for entertaining! Make the move today!