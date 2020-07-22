9206 Bent Spur Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous Ivy Custom home brimming with amazing personalized features. Nestled in the highly coveted Winchester Trails, this stately home exudes comfort & style. A dramatic two-floor entry with marble flooring welcomes you home. The interiors are illuminated by ample natural light. Classic French doors border the study to the right of the entry. Open concept floor plan on 1st floor features dining, living, and kitchen, which creates a flow that is ideal for entertaining. The gourmet island kitchen showcases custom cabinetry, gas cooktop, double ovens, and granite countertops. Master bedroom completes 1st floor while game room & three more bedrooms complete the 2nd floor. Spacious backyard features mature trees & plenty of green space for pets. Covered patio is a great venue for barbecues, parties, & alfresco dining with family/guests. Winchester Trails offers exclusive access to a swimming pool, playground, tennis courts, & an elementary school in the top school district of Cy-Fair.