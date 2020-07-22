All apartments in Harris County
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9206 Bent Spur Lane
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:46 AM

9206 Bent Spur Lane

9206 Bent Spur Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9206 Bent Spur Lane, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous Ivy Custom home brimming with amazing personalized features. Nestled in the highly coveted Winchester Trails, this stately home exudes comfort & style. A dramatic two-floor entry with marble flooring welcomes you home. The interiors are illuminated by ample natural light. Classic French doors border the study to the right of the entry. Open concept floor plan on 1st floor features dining, living, and kitchen, which creates a flow that is ideal for entertaining. The gourmet island kitchen showcases custom cabinetry, gas cooktop, double ovens, and granite countertops. Master bedroom completes 1st floor while game room & three more bedrooms complete the 2nd floor. Spacious backyard features mature trees & plenty of green space for pets. Covered patio is a great venue for barbecues, parties, & alfresco dining with family/guests. Winchester Trails offers exclusive access to a swimming pool, playground, tennis courts, & an elementary school in the top school district of Cy-Fair.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9206 Bent Spur Lane have any available units?
9206 Bent Spur Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9206 Bent Spur Lane have?
Some of 9206 Bent Spur Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9206 Bent Spur Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9206 Bent Spur Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9206 Bent Spur Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9206 Bent Spur Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9206 Bent Spur Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9206 Bent Spur Lane offers parking.
Does 9206 Bent Spur Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9206 Bent Spur Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9206 Bent Spur Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9206 Bent Spur Lane has a pool.
Does 9206 Bent Spur Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 9206 Bent Spur Lane has accessible units.
Does 9206 Bent Spur Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9206 Bent Spur Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9206 Bent Spur Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9206 Bent Spur Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
