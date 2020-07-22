All apartments in Harris County
914 Kentbury Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

914 Kentbury Court

914 Kentbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

914 Kentbury Court, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Charming 4 bedroom home located on a quiet culdesac street in highly sought-after Nottingham Country! Inviting curb appeal with breathtaking mature trees. Gorgeous laminate and hardwood flooring finish the family and formal dining room with tons of natural light! Chef's Kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Oversized master bedroom with laminate flooring and en suite bath with updated walk in shower, dual vanities, and granite countertops! No carpet in this home! You'll love your private covered back patio, and tropical oasis pool and hot tub! AC was replaced in 2015. Fresh paint throughout the home. New window treatments. Home is move-in ready! Zoned to highly acclaimed Katy schools. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Kentbury Court have any available units?
914 Kentbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 914 Kentbury Court have?
Some of 914 Kentbury Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Kentbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
914 Kentbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Kentbury Court pet-friendly?
No, 914 Kentbury Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 914 Kentbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 914 Kentbury Court offers parking.
Does 914 Kentbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Kentbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Kentbury Court have a pool?
Yes, 914 Kentbury Court has a pool.
Does 914 Kentbury Court have accessible units?
No, 914 Kentbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Kentbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Kentbury Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Kentbury Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 914 Kentbury Court has units with air conditioning.
