914 Kentbury Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Charming 4 bedroom home located on a quiet culdesac street in highly sought-after Nottingham Country! Inviting curb appeal with breathtaking mature trees. Gorgeous laminate and hardwood flooring finish the family and formal dining room with tons of natural light! Chef's Kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Oversized master bedroom with laminate flooring and en suite bath with updated walk in shower, dual vanities, and granite countertops! No carpet in this home! You'll love your private covered back patio, and tropical oasis pool and hot tub! AC was replaced in 2015. Fresh paint throughout the home. New window treatments. Home is move-in ready! Zoned to highly acclaimed Katy schools. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!