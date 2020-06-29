All apartments in Harris County
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:49 AM

907 Golden West Drive

907 Golden West Drive · No Longer Available
Location

907 Golden West Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
The search is over! This 3/2/2 located on a corner lot awaits you! Large family room with vaulted ceiling wooden floors, corner gas fireplace and wired for surround sound, classic kitchen with gas cooking, spacious master and secondary bedrooms with wooden floors, master bathroom with double sinks, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and open patio! Easy access to I-10, shopping, KISD schools and everything living in Katy has to offer! Call today for an appointment to make this house your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Golden West Drive have any available units?
907 Golden West Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 907 Golden West Drive have?
Some of 907 Golden West Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Golden West Drive currently offering any rent specials?
907 Golden West Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Golden West Drive pet-friendly?
No, 907 Golden West Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 907 Golden West Drive offer parking?
Yes, 907 Golden West Drive offers parking.
Does 907 Golden West Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Golden West Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Golden West Drive have a pool?
No, 907 Golden West Drive does not have a pool.
Does 907 Golden West Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 907 Golden West Drive has accessible units.
Does 907 Golden West Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Golden West Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Golden West Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Golden West Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
