907 Golden West Drive

The search is over! This 3/2/2 located on a corner lot awaits you! Large family room with vaulted ceiling wooden floors, corner gas fireplace and wired for surround sound, classic kitchen with gas cooking, spacious master and secondary bedrooms with wooden floors, master bathroom with double sinks, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and open patio! Easy access to I-10, shopping, KISD schools and everything living in Katy has to offer! Call today for an appointment to make this house your new home!