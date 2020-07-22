All apartments in Harris County
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:24 PM

903 Valley Ranch Dr

903 Valley Ranch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

903 Valley Ranch Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
903 Valley Ranch Dr Available 03/01/20 Pet Friendly, 3 Bedroom with Pool! - Price includes pool maintenance! Located in Cimarron subdivision, 1-story, 3 br, 2 bath, 2 car attached garage one with lift, one manual, built 1983, approx 1815 sqft, formal living room with gas fireplace, formal dining, eat in kitchen with gas cooktop, gas oven, and dishwasher, tenant supplies fridge, utility room with gas and electric w/d hookups, family room off the kitchen looks out to the pool, master bath has double sinks, shower/tub combo, tile and wood floor throughout, ceiling fans, fenced in back yard with pool, pet restrictions: max 2 pets: dogs max 25 lbs full grown, female cats ok, no male cats, $250 refundable pet deposit per pet, no smoking, tenant pays all utilities and lawn care, pool maintenance included, Katy ISD, $1695 for 1 year lease, can do 2 year lease at $1650.

(RLNE5589578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Valley Ranch Dr have any available units?
903 Valley Ranch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 903 Valley Ranch Dr have?
Some of 903 Valley Ranch Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Valley Ranch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
903 Valley Ranch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Valley Ranch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Valley Ranch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 903 Valley Ranch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 903 Valley Ranch Dr offers parking.
Does 903 Valley Ranch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Valley Ranch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Valley Ranch Dr have a pool?
Yes, 903 Valley Ranch Dr has a pool.
Does 903 Valley Ranch Dr have accessible units?
No, 903 Valley Ranch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Valley Ranch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Valley Ranch Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Valley Ranch Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Valley Ranch Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
