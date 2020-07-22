Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

903 Valley Ranch Dr Available 03/01/20 Pet Friendly, 3 Bedroom with Pool! - Price includes pool maintenance! Located in Cimarron subdivision, 1-story, 3 br, 2 bath, 2 car attached garage one with lift, one manual, built 1983, approx 1815 sqft, formal living room with gas fireplace, formal dining, eat in kitchen with gas cooktop, gas oven, and dishwasher, tenant supplies fridge, utility room with gas and electric w/d hookups, family room off the kitchen looks out to the pool, master bath has double sinks, shower/tub combo, tile and wood floor throughout, ceiling fans, fenced in back yard with pool, pet restrictions: max 2 pets: dogs max 25 lbs full grown, female cats ok, no male cats, $250 refundable pet deposit per pet, no smoking, tenant pays all utilities and lawn care, pool maintenance included, Katy ISD, $1695 for 1 year lease, can do 2 year lease at $1650.



(RLNE5589578)