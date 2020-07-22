8906 Headstall Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home built by Lennar Homes is available now! Open floor plan featuring a nice sized living room and gas burning fireplace, large kitchen with granite counters and all appliances! Formal dining, washer &amp; dryer included, private master sits away from secondary bedrooms and has a garden tub, separate shower, his &amp; her sinks and a XL walk in closet and covered patio with a fan. Bathroom two has two private, separate sinks! Located in N Tomball in close proximity to the Woodlands, 99, 249 and I-45N and is zoned to Tomball ISD.