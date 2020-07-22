All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8906 Headstall Drive

8906 Headstall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8906 Headstall Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home built by Lennar Homes is available now! Open floor plan featuring a nice sized living room and gas burning fireplace, large kitchen with granite counters and all appliances! Formal dining, washer &amp;amp; dryer included, private master sits away from secondary bedrooms and has a garden tub, separate shower, his &amp;amp; her sinks and a XL walk in closet and covered patio with a fan. Bathroom two has two private, separate sinks! Located in N Tomball in close proximity to the Woodlands, 99, 249 and I-45N and is zoned to Tomball ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8906 Headstall Drive have any available units?
8906 Headstall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8906 Headstall Drive have?
Some of 8906 Headstall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8906 Headstall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8906 Headstall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8906 Headstall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8906 Headstall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8906 Headstall Drive offer parking?
No, 8906 Headstall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8906 Headstall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8906 Headstall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8906 Headstall Drive have a pool?
No, 8906 Headstall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8906 Headstall Drive have accessible units?
No, 8906 Headstall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8906 Headstall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8906 Headstall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8906 Headstall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8906 Headstall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
