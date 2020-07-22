8854 Creek Willow Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Creek Willow Rental - Property Id: 183015



Beautiful property located near 99 & fm 2920 close to restaurants & shopping. Recently updated with new carpet, paint int. & ext., new cabinets & quartz tops in kitchen & bathrooms, all new lighting, door hardware & locks, all new tile floors, showers, new appliances, sinks & faucets, mirrors & shower doors, fenced backyard, sprinkler system, shade trees in back yard.



NOTE : Will consider a 2 year lease at $1800.00 month if credit history is good.



Also any one that rents the property will be required to obtain a $500,000.00 personal liabilty insurance before the start of the lease & list me as an additional insured.



Note : $300.00 per pet non refundable deposit

No Dogs Allowed



