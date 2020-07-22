All apartments in Harris County
8854 Creek Willow Dr
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

8854 Creek Willow Dr

8854 Creekwillow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8854 Creekwillow Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Creek Willow Rental - Property Id: 183015

Beautiful property located near 99 & fm 2920 close to restaurants & shopping. Recently updated with new carpet, paint int. & ext., new cabinets & quartz tops in kitchen & bathrooms, all new lighting, door hardware & locks, all new tile floors, showers, new appliances, sinks & faucets, mirrors & shower doors, fenced backyard, sprinkler system, shade trees in back yard.

NOTE : Will consider a 2 year lease at $1800.00 month if credit history is good.

Also any one that rents the property will be required to obtain a $500,000.00 personal liabilty insurance before the start of the lease & list me as an additional insured.

Note : $300.00 per pet non refundable deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183015
Property Id 183015

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5367994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8854 Creek Willow Dr have any available units?
8854 Creek Willow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8854 Creek Willow Dr have?
Some of 8854 Creek Willow Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8854 Creek Willow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8854 Creek Willow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8854 Creek Willow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8854 Creek Willow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8854 Creek Willow Dr offer parking?
No, 8854 Creek Willow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8854 Creek Willow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8854 Creek Willow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8854 Creek Willow Dr have a pool?
No, 8854 Creek Willow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8854 Creek Willow Dr have accessible units?
No, 8854 Creek Willow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8854 Creek Willow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8854 Creek Willow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8854 Creek Willow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8854 Creek Willow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
