8854 Creek Willow Dr

Creek Willow Rental - Property Id: 183015
Beautiful property located near 99 & fm 2920 close to restaurants & shopping. Recently updated with new carpet, paint int. & ext., new cabinets & quartz tops in kitchen & bathrooms, all new lighting, door hardware & locks, all new tile floors, showers, new appliances, sinks & faucets, mirrors & shower doors, fenced backyard, sprinkler system, shade trees in back yard.
NOTE : Will consider a 2 year lease at $1800.00 month if credit history is good.
Also any one that rents the property will be required to obtain a $500,000.00 personal liabilty insurance before the start of the lease & list me as an additional insured.
Note : $300.00 per pet non refundable deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183015
No Dogs Allowed
