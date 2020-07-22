All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8847 Distant Woods Drive

8847 Distant Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8847 Distant Woods Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

Gorgeous 1 Story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home featuring both formals, living room with high ceiling and a cozy fireplace. This lovely home comes with lots of upgrades including Corian countertops with tile backsplash, custom tile thru-out entry, dining, kitchen, breakfast, baths, utility room, and computer alcove. This home also features a gourmet kitchen/breakfast area, formal dining, office area with built-in cabinets and desks and executive study, massive master with bay windows, and much more! This house has tones of upgrades. Well-situated with easy access to SH 290 and Highway 6. Schools are zoned to the highly-acclaimed Cypress-Fairbanks ISD. Schedule your showing today! House did not flood in Harvey.Please use CSS for showings. no criminal history, no evictions or broken lease, minimum creidit score is 600, atleast 3 times salary of rent amount

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8847 Distant Woods Drive have any available units?
8847 Distant Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8847 Distant Woods Drive have?
Some of 8847 Distant Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8847 Distant Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8847 Distant Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8847 Distant Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8847 Distant Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8847 Distant Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8847 Distant Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 8847 Distant Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8847 Distant Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8847 Distant Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 8847 Distant Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8847 Distant Woods Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 8847 Distant Woods Drive has accessible units.
Does 8847 Distant Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8847 Distant Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8847 Distant Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8847 Distant Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
