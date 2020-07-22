8847 Distant Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Gorgeous 1 Story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home featuring both formals, living room with high ceiling and a cozy fireplace. This lovely home comes with lots of upgrades including Corian countertops with tile backsplash, custom tile thru-out entry, dining, kitchen, breakfast, baths, utility room, and computer alcove. This home also features a gourmet kitchen/breakfast area, formal dining, office area with built-in cabinets and desks and executive study, massive master with bay windows, and much more! This house has tones of upgrades. Well-situated with easy access to SH 290 and Highway 6. Schools are zoned to the highly-acclaimed Cypress-Fairbanks ISD. Schedule your showing today! House did not flood in Harvey.Please use CSS for showings. no criminal history, no evictions or broken lease, minimum creidit score is 600, atleast 3 times salary of rent amount