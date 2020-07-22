All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8618 Spring Green Dr

8618 Spring Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8618 Spring Green Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
hot tub
Copperfield Single Story - Easy to maintain SINGLE STORY ranch in sought after COPPERFIELD Northmead Village. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, and tile throughout home except for master and front bedrooms which have NEW CARPET. Comfortable layout with formal dining area open but seperate to cozy family room with fireplace. Island kitchen has laundry area right in kitchen for convenient multi-tasking. Access to backyard through sliding doors in both family and Master bedroom. Master bath features huge spa tub and seperate water closet. Light & bright throughout. Great schools, great neighborhood and close to everything COPPERFIELD has to offer.

(RLNE4539638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

