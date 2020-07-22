8618 Spring Green Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities hot tub

Copperfield Single Story - Easy to maintain SINGLE STORY ranch in sought after COPPERFIELD Northmead Village. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, and tile throughout home except for master and front bedrooms which have NEW CARPET. Comfortable layout with formal dining area open but seperate to cozy family room with fireplace. Island kitchen has laundry area right in kitchen for convenient multi-tasking. Access to backyard through sliding doors in both family and Master bedroom. Master bath features huge spa tub and seperate water closet. Light & bright throughout. Great schools, great neighborhood and close to everything COPPERFIELD has to offer.



