Harris County, TX
8430 Lake Crystal Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:50 AM

8430 Lake Crystal Drive

8430 Lake Crystal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8430 Lake Crystal Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8430 Lake Crystal Drive, Houston, TX 77095 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Come see this spacious 3 bedroom/ 2 bath house in Copperfield area. House has vinyl plank flooring in the living and dining room and neutral carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen and baths have tile floors. Door with sky lights opens to huge fenced in backyard. There is plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. Garage is detached from the house. This house won't last long! Listed By: Terra Residential All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3300950 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8430 Lake Crystal Drive have any available units?
8430 Lake Crystal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 8430 Lake Crystal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8430 Lake Crystal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8430 Lake Crystal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8430 Lake Crystal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8430 Lake Crystal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8430 Lake Crystal Drive offers parking.
Does 8430 Lake Crystal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8430 Lake Crystal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8430 Lake Crystal Drive have a pool?
No, 8430 Lake Crystal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8430 Lake Crystal Drive have accessible units?
No, 8430 Lake Crystal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8430 Lake Crystal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8430 Lake Crystal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8430 Lake Crystal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8430 Lake Crystal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
