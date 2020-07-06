Amenities

8430 Lake Crystal Drive, Houston, TX 77095 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Come see this spacious 3 bedroom/ 2 bath house in Copperfield area. House has vinyl plank flooring in the living and dining room and neutral carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen and baths have tile floors. Door with sky lights opens to huge fenced in backyard. There is plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. Garage is detached from the house. This house won't last long! Listed By: Terra Residential All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3300950 ]