All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8343 Cassidy Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8343 Cassidy Creek Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8343 Cassidy Creek Court

8343 Cassidy Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8343 Cassidy Creek Court, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
NEVER FLOODED! MOTIVATED SELLER!Astonishing upgraded Townhome at the Hanover, it's in a great location with an immediate access to 290. This one of a kind home has a new granite counter tops, backsplash, newly remodeled flooring, new carpets and a fresh paint job. It also has a formal living and a spacious game room that perfect for every occasion & a kitchen that open to the family room with plenty cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator. Fully fenced for privacy and lots of room for natural light along with an attached garage and stylishly decorated and well maintained. HOA fees include limited homeowner's insurance, front and backyard upkeep, pool and ground maintained, and trash pick up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8343 Cassidy Creek Court have any available units?
8343 Cassidy Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8343 Cassidy Creek Court have?
Some of 8343 Cassidy Creek Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8343 Cassidy Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
8343 Cassidy Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8343 Cassidy Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 8343 Cassidy Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8343 Cassidy Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 8343 Cassidy Creek Court offers parking.
Does 8343 Cassidy Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8343 Cassidy Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8343 Cassidy Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 8343 Cassidy Creek Court has a pool.
Does 8343 Cassidy Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 8343 Cassidy Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8343 Cassidy Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8343 Cassidy Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8343 Cassidy Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8343 Cassidy Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Gate at Champions
12811 Greenwood Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77066
The James
2303 Mid Ln
Houston, TX 77027
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr
Houston, TX 77084
The Peacock
1414 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77054
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77054
Park Falls
19321 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine