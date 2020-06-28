8343 Cassidy Creek Court

Amenities

NEVER FLOODED! MOTIVATED SELLER!Astonishing upgraded Townhome at the Hanover, it's in a great location with an immediate access to 290. This one of a kind home has a new granite counter tops, backsplash, newly remodeled flooring, new carpets and a fresh paint job. It also has a formal living and a spacious game room that perfect for every occasion & a kitchen that open to the family room with plenty cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator. Fully fenced for privacy and lots of room for natural light along with an attached garage and stylishly decorated and well maintained. HOA fees include limited homeowner's insurance, front and backyard upkeep, pool and ground maintained, and trash pick up.