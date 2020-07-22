8323 Lamond Lane

Amenities

Lovely townhome conveniently located near 290, Hwy 6 and Beltway 8 is ready for you! Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, fenced backyard, and community pool access! Soft gray decorator paint, wood laminate floors in the main living areas, and updated light fixtures make it an inviting place to live. Kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry, and 42" cabinets opens to living space and dining area. Half bath and large storage area complete the first floor. The master suite features vaulted ceilings, en suite bathroom with dual sinks, soaker tub, and shower. Two more bedrooms, secondary bath, and game room complete the second floor. Utility closet located upstairs for convenience! Zoned to acclaimed Owens/Labay/Cypress Falls in Cy-Fair ISD! Quick 5 minute commute to 290!