All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8323 Lamond Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8323 Lamond Lane
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

8323 Lamond Lane

8323 Lamond Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8323 Lamond Lane, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Lovely townhome conveniently located near 290, Hwy 6 and Beltway 8 is ready for you! Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, fenced backyard, and community pool access! Soft gray decorator paint, wood laminate floors in the main living areas, and updated light fixtures make it an inviting place to live. Kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry, and 42" cabinets opens to living space and dining area. Half bath and large storage area complete the first floor. The master suite features vaulted ceilings, en suite bathroom with dual sinks, soaker tub, and shower. Two more bedrooms, secondary bath, and game room complete the second floor. Utility closet located upstairs for convenience! Zoned to acclaimed Owens/Labay/Cypress Falls in Cy-Fair ISD! Quick 5 minute commute to 290!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8323 Lamond Lane have any available units?
8323 Lamond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8323 Lamond Lane have?
Some of 8323 Lamond Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8323 Lamond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8323 Lamond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8323 Lamond Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8323 Lamond Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8323 Lamond Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8323 Lamond Lane offers parking.
Does 8323 Lamond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8323 Lamond Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8323 Lamond Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8323 Lamond Lane has a pool.
Does 8323 Lamond Lane have accessible units?
No, 8323 Lamond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8323 Lamond Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8323 Lamond Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8323 Lamond Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8323 Lamond Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
The Daphne
1800 El Paseo St
Houston, TX 77054
Park at River Oaks
3121 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77098
Broadstone Memorial
875 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
Windsong Village
2929 Hirschfield Rd
Houston, TX 77373
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
The Fountains at Memorial City
9870 Gaylord Dr
Houston, TX 77024
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street
Houston, TX 77007

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine