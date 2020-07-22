8314 Twin Lamps Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing 3 bed/2.5 baths - 1878 square feet. Laminate wood flooring everywhere including 1/2 bath downstairs. Kitchen has tile and Baths have vinyl flooring. No Carpet! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer included! Large backyard with mature trees - plenty of room to play and entertain. Formal Living room and Dining. Kitchen opens to Family room with beautiful brick fireplace. All rooms upstairs. Numerous recent upgrades/improvements including: 2010=New HVAC compressor and components. 2017=New Gutters, New Siding, New Electrical Box. 2018=New Roof, New Windows, New Dishwasher, New Garbage Disposal, New Kitchen Faucet. Home is currently occupied by the original owner who is moving out April 21st. Showings will begin at that time and occupancy can take place by the end of the month. All applicants must fill out an application. Pets are on a case by case basis. No Flooding from Harvey! Call for more information today!