All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8314 Twin Lamps Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8314 Twin Lamps Lane
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:39 PM

8314 Twin Lamps Lane

8314 Twin Lamps Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8314 Twin Lamps Lane, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bed/2.5 baths - 1878 square feet. Laminate wood flooring everywhere including 1/2 bath downstairs. Kitchen has tile and Baths have vinyl flooring. No Carpet! Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer included! Large backyard with mature trees - plenty of room to play and entertain. Formal Living room and Dining. Kitchen opens to Family room with beautiful brick fireplace. All rooms upstairs. Numerous recent upgrades/improvements including: 2010=New HVAC compressor and components. 2017=New Gutters, New Siding, New Electrical Box. 2018=New Roof, New Windows, New Dishwasher, New Garbage Disposal, New Kitchen Faucet. Home is currently occupied by the original owner who is moving out April 21st. Showings will begin at that time and occupancy can take place by the end of the month. All applicants must fill out an application. Pets are on a case by case basis. No Flooding from Harvey! Call for more information today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8314 Twin Lamps Lane have any available units?
8314 Twin Lamps Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8314 Twin Lamps Lane have?
Some of 8314 Twin Lamps Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8314 Twin Lamps Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8314 Twin Lamps Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8314 Twin Lamps Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8314 Twin Lamps Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8314 Twin Lamps Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8314 Twin Lamps Lane offers parking.
Does 8314 Twin Lamps Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8314 Twin Lamps Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8314 Twin Lamps Lane have a pool?
No, 8314 Twin Lamps Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8314 Twin Lamps Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 8314 Twin Lamps Lane has accessible units.
Does 8314 Twin Lamps Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8314 Twin Lamps Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8314 Twin Lamps Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8314 Twin Lamps Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Generation Grove
14807 Woodland Hills Dr
Humble, TX 77396
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave
Webster, TX 77058
Lighthouse at Willowbrook
12330 N Gessner Dr
Houston, TX 77064
Broadstone Vintage Park
14700 Vintage Preserve Parkway
Houston, TX 77070
The Columns at Westchase
3354 Rogerdale Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Vintage Park
15727 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
4917 Brady
4917 Brady St
Houston, TX 77011

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine