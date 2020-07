Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Home ready now for immediate move-in. No damage from Harvey. One year old, spacious home with hardwood flooring, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliance package. Neutral color palette. Kitchen island allows for additional dining. Huge game room, pocket desk, and laundry room upstairs.Beautiful neighborhood located with convenient access to 2920, Kuykendahl Rd. and The Grand Parkway.Minutes to Exxon Mobil.Washer,dryer, refrigerator and lawn care provided by the landlord.