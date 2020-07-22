All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8117 Silverton Creek Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8117 Silverton Creek Ln.
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

8117 Silverton Creek Ln.

8117 Silverton Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8117 Silverton Creek Ln, Harris County, TX 77040

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
- Very nice 3 bedroom 3.5 bedroom townhome in the gated community of Stoneway Village. Each bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom so you do not have to share along with a half bath on the 2nd floor. Community comforts include a swimming pool, spa, and clubhouse with a full kitchen and meeting rooms. Ideal location near U.S. 290 and Beltway 8 with proximity to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Schools are zoned to the acclaimed Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5200101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. have any available units?
8117 Silverton Creek Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. have?
Some of 8117 Silverton Creek Ln.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
8117 Silverton Creek Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. offers parking.
Does 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. has a pool.
Does 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. have accessible units?
No, 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8117 Silverton Creek Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Peppermill Place
8440 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Alta City West
9233 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Bella Capri
6030 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Fountains of Tomball
1011 Village Square Dr
Tomball, TX 77375
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Carrington Place Apartments
12700 FM-1960
Houston, TX 77065
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Carrington at Champion Forest
13313 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine