Harris County, TX
7911 Maple Trace Drive
7911 Maple Trace Drive

7911 Maple Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7911 Maple Trace Drive, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with modern amenities and features tile and hardwoods, no carpet! Vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and a built in entertainment center in the main living area. Island kitchen, formal dining room featuring a high vaulted ceiling and remote controlled fan & light fixture. Private master in back of the home featuring a closet with drawers and shelves, deep garden tub and separate master. Spacious secondary bedrooms, plantation shutters throughout entire home & zenful backyard! Close to Willowbrook Mall, 1960, 249, 99 and zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. *Small pets considered $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo for addt'l pets, no pet deposit or fee. *$10 filter/mo fee incl in rent, filters delivered every quarter! *Good credit, no evictions/broken lease, 3x the rent in gross income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7911 Maple Trace Drive have any available units?
7911 Maple Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7911 Maple Trace Drive have?
Some of 7911 Maple Trace Drive's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7911 Maple Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7911 Maple Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7911 Maple Trace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7911 Maple Trace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7911 Maple Trace Drive offer parking?
No, 7911 Maple Trace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7911 Maple Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7911 Maple Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7911 Maple Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 7911 Maple Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7911 Maple Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 7911 Maple Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7911 Maple Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7911 Maple Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7911 Maple Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7911 Maple Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
