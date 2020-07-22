7911 Maple Trace Drive

Amenities

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with modern amenities and features tile and hardwoods, no carpet! Vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and a built in entertainment center in the main living area. Island kitchen, formal dining room featuring a high vaulted ceiling and remote controlled fan & light fixture. Private master in back of the home featuring a closet with drawers and shelves, deep garden tub and separate master. Spacious secondary bedrooms, plantation shutters throughout entire home & zenful backyard! Close to Willowbrook Mall, 1960, 249, 99 and zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. *Small pets considered $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo for addt'l pets, no pet deposit or fee. *$10 filter/mo fee incl in rent, filters delivered every quarter! *Good credit, no evictions/broken lease, 3x the rent in gross income