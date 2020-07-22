7805 Hanover Mill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

This amazing townhome in the gated community of Stoneyway Village is exactly what youve been searching for. Boasting hardwood flooring, wainscoting and a surround sound system in the living room, and a patio, this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property will exceed all your expectations. Be the envy of chefs everywhere with this stunningly renovated kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a tile backsplash, gas range, and breakfast bar. Feel the stress melt away as you relax in the spa-like master suite, complete with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Community amenities include a clubhouse, spa, and pool. Spend a nice day practicing your golf swing at the Jersey Meadow Golf Course, located just 3 miles away! Enjoy easy access to Memorial City and Cypress via Beltway 8 and U.S. 290. Students attend the prestigious Cook Middle School in Cy-Fair ISD. This is the perfect home for you call today!