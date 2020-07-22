All apartments in Harris County
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:24 PM

7805 Hanover Mill Lane

7805 Hanover Mill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7805 Hanover Mill Lane, Harris County, TX 77040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This amazing townhome in the gated community of Stoneyway Village is exactly what youve been searching for. Boasting hardwood flooring, wainscoting and a surround sound system in the living room, and a patio, this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property will exceed all your expectations. Be the envy of chefs everywhere with this stunningly renovated kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a tile backsplash, gas range, and breakfast bar. Feel the stress melt away as you relax in the spa-like master suite, complete with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Community amenities include a clubhouse, spa, and pool. Spend a nice day practicing your golf swing at the Jersey Meadow Golf Course, located just 3 miles away! Enjoy easy access to Memorial City and Cypress via Beltway 8 and U.S. 290. Students attend the prestigious Cook Middle School in Cy-Fair ISD. This is the perfect home for you call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 Hanover Mill Lane have any available units?
7805 Hanover Mill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7805 Hanover Mill Lane have?
Some of 7805 Hanover Mill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 Hanover Mill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7805 Hanover Mill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 Hanover Mill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7805 Hanover Mill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7805 Hanover Mill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7805 Hanover Mill Lane offers parking.
Does 7805 Hanover Mill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7805 Hanover Mill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 Hanover Mill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7805 Hanover Mill Lane has a pool.
Does 7805 Hanover Mill Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 7805 Hanover Mill Lane has accessible units.
Does 7805 Hanover Mill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7805 Hanover Mill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7805 Hanover Mill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7805 Hanover Mill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
