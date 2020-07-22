7805 Hanover Mill Lane

Amenities
This amazing townhome in the gated community of Stoneyway Village is exactly what youve been searching for. Boasting hardwood flooring, wainscoting and a surround sound system in the living room, and a patio, this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property will exceed all your expectations. Be the envy of chefs everywhere with this stunningly renovated kitchen, complete with granite countertops, a tile backsplash, gas range, and breakfast bar. Feel the stress melt away as you relax in the spa-like master suite, complete with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Community amenities include a clubhouse, spa, and pool. Spend a nice day practicing your golf swing at the Jersey Meadow Golf Course, located just 3 miles away! Enjoy easy access to Memorial City and Cypress via Beltway 8 and U.S. 290. Students attend the prestigious Cook Middle School in Cy-Fair ISD. This is the perfect home for you call today!