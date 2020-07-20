All apartments in Harris County
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:52 PM

7766 High Village Drive

7766 High Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7766 High Village Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Charming, well maintained 3 Bed/ 2 Bath home on a quiet Cul-de-sac street in the desirable Copperfield community. Lovely kitchen with breakfast nook featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, travertine tiled floors and travertine backsplash. Family room with vaulted ceiling and engineered wood floors and stone surround fireplace.Master suite with high ceilings, 2 closets, dual sinks, tub w/shower and French doors to the back yard. New stone look tiles in two secondary bedrooms. Spacious yard with deck for your outdoor living. Great schools and easy walk to parks and pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7766 High Village Drive have any available units?
7766 High Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7766 High Village Drive have?
Some of 7766 High Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7766 High Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7766 High Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7766 High Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7766 High Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7766 High Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7766 High Village Drive offers parking.
Does 7766 High Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7766 High Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7766 High Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7766 High Village Drive has a pool.
Does 7766 High Village Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7766 High Village Drive has accessible units.
Does 7766 High Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7766 High Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7766 High Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7766 High Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
