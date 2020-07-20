7766 High Village Drive

Amenities

Charming, well maintained 3 Bed/ 2 Bath home on a quiet Cul-de-sac street in the desirable Copperfield community. Lovely kitchen with breakfast nook featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, travertine tiled floors and travertine backsplash. Family room with vaulted ceiling and engineered wood floors and stone surround fireplace.Master suite with high ceilings, 2 closets, dual sinks, tub w/shower and French doors to the back yard. New stone look tiles in two secondary bedrooms. Spacious yard with deck for your outdoor living. Great schools and easy walk to parks and pools.