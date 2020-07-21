All apartments in Harris County
7746 High Village Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:25 PM

7746 High Village Drive

7746 High Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7746 High Village Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Situated in the quiet community of Copperfield Southcreek Village, this charming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom property features private entrance with high ceilings, an open floor plan, brand new flooring, a fireplace in the living room, and a flex room that could be used as as study or additional bedroom. The kitchen is complete with a large pantry, updated stainless steel appliances, a reverse osmosis water filtration system and picturesque window overlooking the backyard. The shady private backyard features a large deck and patio that's perfect for entertaining. Landlord can also take care of biweekly lawn maintenance with a minimal fee. Take advantage of the community amenities, which include a pool, splash pad, parks, a playground and miles of walking and biking trails. Call today to see this amazing property! Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

