7503 Mustang Corral Drive

This is a gorgeous 3 bed 2 & 1/2 bath home with wood like tile floors throughout the first floor with amazing curb appeal. It has a tub/shower separate in the master for those nights where relaxation is a must. It also has a game room. The owner is shampooing the carpet, so you have no worries when you move into your new home hopefully soon. Take a look for yourself. You won't be disappointed. Be swift as I'm sure this one won't last long. Showings will start beginning week of 1/14/2019. *Added amenity* $10/month included in listing price for mandatory filter delivery every quarter that should assist with air/heating bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.