Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7015 Maple Fox Drive

7015 Maple Fox Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7015 Maple Fox Drive, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Price: $1395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1772
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating:Central
Cooling: Central
Appliances: None

Extras: Wow! Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 story home priced to Lease as fast as possible! Living room and den area. Breakfast room and formal dining area. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Living room with cozy fireplace. Great sized bedrooms. Texas sized back yard. Community pool. Don't wait...won't last long.

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 Maple Fox Drive have any available units?
7015 Maple Fox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 7015 Maple Fox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7015 Maple Fox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 Maple Fox Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7015 Maple Fox Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7015 Maple Fox Drive offer parking?
No, 7015 Maple Fox Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7015 Maple Fox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 Maple Fox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 Maple Fox Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7015 Maple Fox Drive has a pool.
Does 7015 Maple Fox Drive have accessible units?
No, 7015 Maple Fox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 Maple Fox Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7015 Maple Fox Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7015 Maple Fox Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7015 Maple Fox Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
