7015 Maple Fox Drive

Amenities
Price: $1395
Security Deposit: $1195
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1772
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating:Central
Cooling: Central
Appliances: None
Extras: Wow! Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 story home priced to Lease as fast as possible! Living room and den area. Breakfast room and formal dining area. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Living room with cozy fireplace. Great sized bedrooms. Texas sized back yard. Community pool. Don't wait...won't last long.
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.