Beautiful brick home in highly acclaimed Klein ISD! Gorgeous laminate flooring throughout. Open floor plan with high ceilings & plenty of windows to bring in natural light. Tiled kitchen and breakfast area with black appliances. Den overlooks the fenced backyard. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings. Master bath features garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet. This is a must see!