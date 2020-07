Amenities

pet friendly game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous, never lived in home ready for tenants! Energy efficient home to expect lower utilities bills. Llano floor plan offers flexible space with formal dining room or sitting room. Pocket office by living room and kitchen. Master bedroom downstairs with huge game room upstairs. Quiet and peaceful community living just north of Old Towne Katy. Close access to Katy Mills, Typhoon Texas, LaCenterra and Hwy 99.