Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful home in calm neighborhood w/great curb appeal, nice yard, a perfect layout. Tall ceilings w/lots of windows for natural light, tile in main walkways, & carpet throughout home. Kitchen has granite counter tops w/ beautiful custom tile backsplash! Master downstairs along w/ half bath for guests. Other bedrooms up, as well as great desk/study area with lots of storage space. Game Room/Living area upstairs is huge! Zoned to highly sought out schools.