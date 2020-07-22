6310 Collina Springs Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub

Tropical backyard paradise in a desirable gated resort-like community. Relax in the amazing pool & spa. Move-in ready home featuring tall ceilings, plenty of light and a great layout. Large island kitchen boasts plentiful cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances, including recently installed Bosch dishwasher & Samsung French door refrigerator. Two story family room w/ fireplace, large windows overlooking the pool, Sunroom w/ French doors makes a great study. Spacious master suite w/ sitting area, updated bath w/ frameless shower. Large utility room w/ sink and built-in storage has recent washer & dryer. The pride of ownership is evident in this meticulously maintained property. Both HVAC systems were replaced in 2018 making for a high-efficiency heating & cooling system. There are also double paned windows and radiant barrier to aid with the energy efficiency. All appliances, yard & pool service included. Buses available to Awty, British, and Village schools.