Harris County, TX
6310 Collina Springs Court
Last updated March 16 2019 at 5:23 PM

6310 Collina Springs Court

6310 Collina Springs Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6310 Collina Springs Court, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Tropical backyard paradise in a desirable gated resort-like community. Relax in the amazing pool & spa. Move-in ready home featuring tall ceilings, plenty of light and a great layout. Large island kitchen boasts plentiful cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances, including recently installed Bosch dishwasher & Samsung French door refrigerator. Two story family room w/ fireplace, large windows overlooking the pool, Sunroom w/ French doors makes a great study. Spacious master suite w/ sitting area, updated bath w/ frameless shower. Large utility room w/ sink and built-in storage has recent washer & dryer. The pride of ownership is evident in this meticulously maintained property. Both HVAC systems were replaced in 2018 making for a high-efficiency heating & cooling system. There are also double paned windows and radiant barrier to aid with the energy efficiency. All appliances, yard & pool service included. Buses available to Awty, British, and Village schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 Collina Springs Court have any available units?
6310 Collina Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6310 Collina Springs Court have?
Some of 6310 Collina Springs Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 Collina Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Collina Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Collina Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 6310 Collina Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6310 Collina Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 6310 Collina Springs Court offers parking.
Does 6310 Collina Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6310 Collina Springs Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Collina Springs Court have a pool?
Yes, 6310 Collina Springs Court has a pool.
Does 6310 Collina Springs Court have accessible units?
Yes, 6310 Collina Springs Court has accessible units.
Does 6310 Collina Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6310 Collina Springs Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6310 Collina Springs Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6310 Collina Springs Court has units with air conditioning.
