All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 6207 Jadecrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
6207 Jadecrest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6207 Jadecrest Drive

6207 Jadecrest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6207 Jadecrest Dr, Harris County, TX 77389

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a74746a0d6 ----
Stunning traditional home in highly established Northampton subdivision. This home boasts grandeur in every room, from endless built-ins to diamond grid windows and more, this home has tons of personality! Upon entering you will find large formals on either side and an impressive wood paneled living room with floor to ceiling windows. The kitchen holds new appliances and plenty of storage. With 5 bedrooms and a second living room upstairs this home has plenty of room for a large family. This unique property has the garage located in the back of the home secured by a large wrought iron automatic gate for easy access and tons of parking! The large backyard comes with it\'s own shed for extra storage and covered back patio. Recently cleaned and ready for immediate move-in, this home even has lawn maintenance included! Perfectly situated a mere mile from the Grand Parkway and within walking distance to both the elementary and high school in highly desired Klein ISD.

One Year

2 Car Garage
2 Story Layout
Back Yard
Blinds
Bonus Room
Book Shelf
Breakfast Room
Carpet
Ceiling Fan
City Water
Community Pool
Dining In Living/Great Room
Disposal
Fence
Front Yard
Garden Tub
Gas Heating
Great Room
Hardwood Flooring
Island
Lawn All Maintenance Provided
Master Bedroom
Oven &Amp; Gas Stovetop
Possible With Approval
Public Sewer
Scenic View
Trash Compactor
Utility Room
Vaulted Ceilings
W/D Hookups Only
Washer / Dryer Hookups
Wet Bar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 Jadecrest Drive have any available units?
6207 Jadecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6207 Jadecrest Drive have?
Some of 6207 Jadecrest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 Jadecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6207 Jadecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 Jadecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6207 Jadecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6207 Jadecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6207 Jadecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 6207 Jadecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6207 Jadecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 Jadecrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6207 Jadecrest Drive has a pool.
Does 6207 Jadecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6207 Jadecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 Jadecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6207 Jadecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6207 Jadecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6207 Jadecrest Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude Med Center
1850 Old Main Street
Houston, TX 77030
Carrington at Barker Cypress
7202 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77433
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments
18001 Cypress Trace Rd
Houston, TX 77090
Domain by Windsor
1755 Crescent Plaza Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Émile Apartments
4200 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX 77068
Century Edgewater
200 Water St
Webster, TX 77598

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine