5910 Caddo Terrace Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse game room parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - Beautiful recently painted gray with white trim throughout, Village build, 4 bedroom - master down with salt pool/spa, large covered patio area, decking, landscaping, sprinkler system, large back yard, quiet street in gated Lake Community, carport for 2 cars, many upgrades, large rooms, granite, tile, carpet, high ceilings, built ins, game room, stainless appliances, island kitchen, breakfast room, wooden blinds, crown molding. Huge windows overlooking captivating backyard yard. Perfect for entertaining and family living. Very private back yard with pool & yard space. Bus service to British School, Awty & Village Schools from Community Pool. Fridge, washer & dryer included in the lease price. 2 neighborhood pools, 2 tennis courts, club house, walking trail and play ground. Close to Energy Corridor.