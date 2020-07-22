5747 Malcomboro Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

NEVER FLOODED. Nicely updated 2-Story Home with detached garage in Concord Bridge offers 3-Bedrooms & 2.5 Bath. Newly installed luxury vinyl floors throughout 1st floor. Spacious family room w/ cozy fireplace. New Windows. Kitchen open to family room w/ painted maple cabinets two tones, new quartz counter tops, decent island, modern tile back-splash, & stainless-steel appliances. New double pane insulated glass windows. Upstairs loft area features luxury vinyl plank. Master bedroom up w/vaulted ceilings, new luxury vinyl flooring, & modern paint. Newly renovated Master bath w/His and hers under-mount sink bowls vanity. Walking shower w/ connecting new modern bath tube; custom closet w/ built in wood shelving. Large Backyard w/ lush tropical landscaping w/ large, new privacy fence. Also features natural gas emergency generator.