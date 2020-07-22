All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
5747 Malcomboro Drive
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:24 PM

5747 Malcomboro Drive

5747 Malcomboro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5747 Malcomboro Drive, Harris County, TX 77041

NEVER FLOODED. Nicely updated 2-Story Home with detached garage in Concord Bridge offers 3-Bedrooms & 2.5 Bath. Newly installed luxury vinyl floors throughout 1st floor. Spacious family room w/ cozy fireplace. New Windows. Kitchen open to family room w/ painted maple cabinets two tones, new quartz counter tops, decent island, modern tile back-splash, & stainless-steel appliances. New double pane insulated glass windows. Upstairs loft area features luxury vinyl plank. Master bedroom up w/vaulted ceilings, new luxury vinyl flooring, & modern paint. Newly renovated Master bath w/His and hers under-mount sink bowls vanity. Walking shower w/ connecting new modern bath tube; custom closet w/ built in wood shelving. Large Backyard w/ lush tropical landscaping w/ large, new privacy fence. Also features natural gas emergency generator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5747 Malcomboro Drive have any available units?
5747 Malcomboro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5747 Malcomboro Drive have?
Some of 5747 Malcomboro Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5747 Malcomboro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5747 Malcomboro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5747 Malcomboro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5747 Malcomboro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5747 Malcomboro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5747 Malcomboro Drive offers parking.
Does 5747 Malcomboro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5747 Malcomboro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5747 Malcomboro Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5747 Malcomboro Drive has a pool.
Does 5747 Malcomboro Drive have accessible units?
No, 5747 Malcomboro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5747 Malcomboro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5747 Malcomboro Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5747 Malcomboro Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5747 Malcomboro Drive has units with air conditioning.
