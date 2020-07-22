Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

An opportunity to rent a piece of real estate in the gorgeous Lakes on Eldridge Community! Welcome to 5622 Lake Place Drive! An abundance of living space, a home great for entertaining. Large lot situated on an ideal street right near a cul-de-sac. This home boasts three generously-sized bedrooms PLUS an office/study area AND a *BONUS* flex room on the first floor (easily converted to a 4th bedroom). Features a gorgeous YARD space and private pool oasis. A classic home that checks every box!