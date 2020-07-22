All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 5622 Lake Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
5622 Lake Place Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5622 Lake Place Drive

5622 Lake Place Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5622 Lake Place Drive, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
An opportunity to rent a piece of real estate in the gorgeous Lakes on Eldridge Community! Welcome to 5622 Lake Place Drive! An abundance of living space, a home great for entertaining. Large lot situated on an ideal street right near a cul-de-sac. This home boasts three generously-sized bedrooms PLUS an office/study area AND a *BONUS* flex room on the first floor (easily converted to a 4th bedroom). Features a gorgeous YARD space and private pool oasis. A classic home that checks every box!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5622 Lake Place Drive have any available units?
5622 Lake Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5622 Lake Place Drive have?
Some of 5622 Lake Place Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5622 Lake Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5622 Lake Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5622 Lake Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5622 Lake Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5622 Lake Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5622 Lake Place Drive offers parking.
Does 5622 Lake Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5622 Lake Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5622 Lake Place Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5622 Lake Place Drive has a pool.
Does 5622 Lake Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 5622 Lake Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5622 Lake Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5622 Lake Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5622 Lake Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5622 Lake Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77062
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road
Humble, TX 77338
Pine Lake Village
1325 W Greens Pkwy
Houston, TX 77067
Palms at Chimney Rock
6700 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave
Pasadena, TX 77506
Central Park
3230 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S
Katy, TX 77494
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St
Houston, TX 77082

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine