5515 Honor Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

5515 Honor Drive

5515 Honor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Honor Drive, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled spacious well-maintained executive 5 bed, 3.1 bath 2 car detached garage home with 24 hr guarded community of Twin Lakes. Kitchen features a big island, granite counter tops, SS appliances, lots of storage, cabinets & an open breakfast area with lots of natural light. Tile flooring throughout most of the 1st floor. Formal dining & study large living room with a wet bar. New light fixtures & fans. Neutral paint. Master Bedroom downstairs with huge walk-in closet & private access to the backyard. Master Bath has dual sinks, whirlpool tub, & separate shower. The second floor features the game room & 4 secondary bedrooms with 2 Jack & Jill full baths. Washer, refrigerator, pool & Yard included. Relaxing in the outdoors with the covered sitting area, tanning deck & the beautiful recently resurfaced Pool.Area pool & club house. Minutes from the Energy Corridor & easy access to 290, I-10 & Beltway 8. Bus service to Awty International, British & The Village Schools. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Honor Drive have any available units?
5515 Honor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5515 Honor Drive have?
Some of 5515 Honor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Honor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Honor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Honor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5515 Honor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5515 Honor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Honor Drive offers parking.
Does 5515 Honor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Honor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Honor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5515 Honor Drive has a pool.
Does 5515 Honor Drive have accessible units?
No, 5515 Honor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Honor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 Honor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5515 Honor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5515 Honor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
