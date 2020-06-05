5515 Honor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Remodeled spacious well-maintained executive 5 bed, 3.1 bath 2 car detached garage home with 24 hr guarded community of Twin Lakes. Kitchen features a big island, granite counter tops, SS appliances, lots of storage, cabinets & an open breakfast area with lots of natural light. Tile flooring throughout most of the 1st floor. Formal dining & study large living room with a wet bar. New light fixtures & fans. Neutral paint. Master Bedroom downstairs with huge walk-in closet & private access to the backyard. Master Bath has dual sinks, whirlpool tub, & separate shower. The second floor features the game room & 4 secondary bedrooms with 2 Jack & Jill full baths. Washer, refrigerator, pool & Yard included. Relaxing in the outdoors with the covered sitting area, tanning deck & the beautiful recently resurfaced Pool.Area pool & club house. Minutes from the Energy Corridor & easy access to 290, I-10 & Beltway 8. Bus service to Awty International, British & The Village Schools. Available now!