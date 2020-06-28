All apartments in Harris County
5314 Windham Springs Court
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:15 PM

5314 Windham Springs Court

5314 Windham Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

5314 Windham Springs Court, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful updated and well maintained home available in upscale Lakes on Eldridge. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Great flow and lots of light with neutral colors and beautiful floors. Downstairs master suite features a large separate sitting area with its own fire place and a spacious master bath with separate jacuzzi and oversized walk in shower with frameless glass surround and a large walk in closet. Two staircases lead to the second floor where you will find a game room, a separate study area with two desk spaces, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The upstairs is all wood and tile, so super friendly for allergy prone people! The backyard is show stopping, you have a large patio and lawn area overlooking the nature reserve, privacy at its best! Lakes on Eldridge features swimming pools, tennis courts and miles of trails for running or biking and offers bus service to the British School, AWTY and the Village Schools. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5314 Windham Springs Court have any available units?
5314 Windham Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5314 Windham Springs Court have?
Some of 5314 Windham Springs Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5314 Windham Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
5314 Windham Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5314 Windham Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 5314 Windham Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5314 Windham Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 5314 Windham Springs Court offers parking.
Does 5314 Windham Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5314 Windham Springs Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5314 Windham Springs Court have a pool?
Yes, 5314 Windham Springs Court has a pool.
Does 5314 Windham Springs Court have accessible units?
Yes, 5314 Windham Springs Court has accessible units.
Does 5314 Windham Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5314 Windham Springs Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5314 Windham Springs Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5314 Windham Springs Court does not have units with air conditioning.
