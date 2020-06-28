5314 Windham Springs Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful updated and well maintained home available in upscale Lakes on Eldridge. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Great flow and lots of light with neutral colors and beautiful floors. Downstairs master suite features a large separate sitting area with its own fire place and a spacious master bath with separate jacuzzi and oversized walk in shower with frameless glass surround and a large walk in closet. Two staircases lead to the second floor where you will find a game room, a separate study area with two desk spaces, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The upstairs is all wood and tile, so super friendly for allergy prone people! The backyard is show stopping, you have a large patio and lawn area overlooking the nature reserve, privacy at its best! Lakes on Eldridge features swimming pools, tennis courts and miles of trails for running or biking and offers bus service to the British School, AWTY and the Village Schools. Come take a look!