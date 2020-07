Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't you deserve the best? The height of luxury in Bear Creek. Beautiful, fully remodeled 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home. All new finishes, Beautiful counter tops and complete stainless steel appliance package* Refrigerator included. Great covered patio and wooden deck in the backyard. This property won't last for long. Ready for immediate move in. Fire place is decorative only**Disclosure: Home was subject to flood damage during Hurricane Harvey.