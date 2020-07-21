All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 16 2019 at 5:23 PM

5210 Indian Shores Lane

5210 Indian Shores Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5210 Indian Shores Ln, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Welcome to your sanctuary! Experience the serenity that comes with living on the lake in this beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath home. Relax in the lush & private backyard to peaceful views of the water and wildlife along w/ the tranquil sounds of the fountain. This home features 2 bedrooms down w/ rich hardwood flooring, stacked stone fireplace, island kitchen w/ upgraded granite & stainless steel appliances. Game room upstairs w/ balcony overlooking the lake. Recently replaced roof. DID NOT FLOOD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 Indian Shores Lane have any available units?
5210 Indian Shores Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5210 Indian Shores Lane have?
Some of 5210 Indian Shores Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 Indian Shores Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5210 Indian Shores Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 Indian Shores Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5210 Indian Shores Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5210 Indian Shores Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5210 Indian Shores Lane offers parking.
Does 5210 Indian Shores Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 Indian Shores Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 Indian Shores Lane have a pool?
No, 5210 Indian Shores Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5210 Indian Shores Lane have accessible units?
No, 5210 Indian Shores Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 Indian Shores Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5210 Indian Shores Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5210 Indian Shores Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5210 Indian Shores Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
