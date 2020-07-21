5210 Indian Shores Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Welcome to your sanctuary! Experience the serenity that comes with living on the lake in this beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath home. Relax in the lush & private backyard to peaceful views of the water and wildlife along w/ the tranquil sounds of the fountain. This home features 2 bedrooms down w/ rich hardwood flooring, stacked stone fireplace, island kitchen w/ upgraded granite & stainless steel appliances. Game room upstairs w/ balcony overlooking the lake. Recently replaced roof. DID NOT FLOOD!