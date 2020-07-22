5115 Preserve Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! . Stunning 2 story, 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bath, game room and Media. Open floor plan with high ceilings. granite counter top, double ovens, expansive cabinets & more. Minutes away from Grand Parkway Marketplace and Exxon Mobile campus. HWY 99 and HWY 45.Other amenities include RO purified drinking water, water softener, refrigerator, washer, drier and a 220 Volt Outlet in the garage. Great community in the highly rated Klein School district with trails that connect directly to the Woodlands.