Last updated June 21 2019 at 5:46 AM

5115 Preserve Park Drive

5115 Preserve Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5115 Preserve Park Drive, Harris County, TX 77389

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
game room
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! . Stunning 2 story, 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bath, game room and Media. Open floor plan with high ceilings. granite counter top, double ovens, expansive cabinets & more. Minutes away from Grand Parkway Marketplace and Exxon Mobile campus. HWY 99 and HWY 45.Other amenities include RO purified drinking water, water softener, refrigerator, washer, drier and a 220 Volt Outlet in the garage. Great community in the highly rated Klein School district with trails that connect directly to the Woodlands.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Preserve Park Drive have any available units?
5115 Preserve Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5115 Preserve Park Drive have?
Some of 5115 Preserve Park Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Preserve Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Preserve Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Preserve Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5115 Preserve Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5115 Preserve Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5115 Preserve Park Drive offers parking.
Does 5115 Preserve Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Preserve Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Preserve Park Drive have a pool?
No, 5115 Preserve Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Preserve Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 5115 Preserve Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Preserve Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 Preserve Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5115 Preserve Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5115 Preserve Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
