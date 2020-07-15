5106 Binion Forest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool

Fabulous Newer Home with Extras! 8' Doors, Study with Wood Flooring and French Doors, Formal Dining, Open Kitchen/Living/Dining/Breakfast area with corner boxed out window that could be seating. Enjoy gathering around the Breakfast Bar at the Island; Stainless Appliances including Refrigerator. Spacious Living Area with Cast Stone Fireplace. Fridge/Washer/Dryer Included. Upstairs Game Room and Private Balcony Overlooking Cul de Sac. Sprinkler System, Community Pool, Park and Splash Pad. Easy Commute to The Woodlands, I-45, Grand Pkwy or Exxon! Highly Acclaimed Klein Schools and Wonderful Exposure to Tons of Newer Retail Nearby. Easy Access to Grand Parkway Toll Rd! You don't want to miss this one!