Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:33 PM

5022 Pine Ridge Forest St

5022 Pine Ridge Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

5022 Pine Ridge Forest Street, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
playground
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
pet friendly
Like new beauty is available immediately - and boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! Tile graces the 1st floor and bathrooms, family/game room on the 2nd floor and bedrooms have clean, carpeted flooring. Open living area with a tall ceiling, chef-inspired kitchen with granite counter top and butler's pantry. Large windows emitting natural sunlight throughout, covered patio and extra large backyard! Community features a swimming pool and playground. Close to I-10 and 99! Zoned to excellent Katy ISD * Pets case by Case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income. Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! NO upfront pet deposit and included fresh air amenity gets air filters delivered to your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St have any available units?
5022 Pine Ridge Forest St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St have?
Some of 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St currently offering any rent specials?
5022 Pine Ridge Forest St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St is pet friendly.
Does 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St offer parking?
No, 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St does not offer parking.
Does 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St have a pool?
Yes, 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St has a pool.
Does 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St have accessible units?
No, 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5022 Pine Ridge Forest St does not have units with air conditioning.
