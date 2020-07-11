5022 Pine Ridge Forest St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room playground pool pet friendly

Like new beauty is available immediately - and boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! Tile graces the 1st floor and bathrooms, family/game room on the 2nd floor and bedrooms have clean, carpeted flooring. Open living area with a tall ceiling, chef-inspired kitchen with granite counter top and butler's pantry. Large windows emitting natural sunlight throughout, covered patio and extra large backyard! Community features a swimming pool and playground. Close to I-10 and 99! Zoned to excellent Katy ISD * Pets case by Case *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income. Apply for our NO upfront security deposit program! NO upfront pet deposit and included fresh air amenity gets air filters delivered to your door.