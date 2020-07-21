All apartments in Harris County
4907 Climbing Ivy Circle
Last updated January 23 2020 at 4:25 PM

4907 Climbing Ivy Circle

4907 Climbing Ivy Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4907 Climbing Ivy Circle, Harris County, TX 77084

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Truly impeccable 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA home in cul-de-sac. Master BR and 2 addt'l BR's up; 1 down. Open floorplan with easy entertaining flow. Gracious den with corner fireplace. Nice breakfast room plus separate dining room. Covered patio in spacious, fenced back yard. Tile flooring thru most of downstairs. Ample workspace and cabinetry in large kitchen; upgraded granite w tile backsplash. 2'' blinds throughout. Some curtains and rods.Fridge/washer/dryer if needed.You will be proud to call this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle have any available units?
4907 Climbing Ivy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle have?
Some of 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4907 Climbing Ivy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle offers parking.
Does 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle have a pool?
No, 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle have accessible units?
No, 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4907 Climbing Ivy Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
