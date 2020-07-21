4907 Climbing Ivy Circle

Amenities

Truly impeccable 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA home in cul-de-sac. Master BR and 2 addt'l BR's up; 1 down. Open floorplan with easy entertaining flow. Gracious den with corner fireplace. Nice breakfast room plus separate dining room. Covered patio in spacious, fenced back yard. Tile flooring thru most of downstairs. Ample workspace and cabinetry in large kitchen; upgraded granite w tile backsplash. 2'' blinds throughout. Some curtains and rods.Fridge/washer/dryer if needed.You will be proud to call this home!